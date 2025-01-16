Motion in UK Parliament Calls for Sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili Over Democratic Backsliding in Georgia

The UK Parliament member James MacCleary has introduced an Early Day Motion (EDM) calling for potential sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili, honorary chair of Georgian Dream Party, in response to his responsibility for Georgia’s democratic backsliding. The motion has already garnered 13 signatures.

According to the information of the UK Parliament, the motion expresses “deep concern at the suspension of Georgia’s EU accession process and the increasing use of excessive force against peaceful protesters.” It also condemns Ivanishvili’s role in undermining democracy and enabling Russian influence in Georgia. Noting that the US has already imposed sanctions on him, the motion calls on the UK Government to take similar action to demonstrate a firm stance against democratic backsliding in Georgia.

It also calls for a review of the UK’s strategic partnership with Georgia and advocates for closer coordination with EU partners to counter Russian interference.

The list of signatories is as follows: James MacCleary (Liberal Democrat), Jim Shannon (Democratic Unionist Party), Wendy Chamberlain (Liberal Democrat), Wera Hobhouse (Liberal Democrat), Helen Maguire (Liberal Democrat), David Chadwick (Liberal Democrat), Calum Miller (Liberal Democrat), Taylor Luke (Liberal Democrat), Anna Sabine (Liberal Democrat), Vikki Slade (Liberal Democrat), Pippa Heylings (Liberal Democrat), Martin Wrigley (Liberal Democrat), John McDonnell (Independent).

On December 19, 2024, the UK imposed sanctions, including asset freezes and travel bans, on five senior Georgian officials for their role in a systematic crackdown on peaceful demonstrators, civil society, media, and opposition figures, including Vakhtang Gomelauri, Georgia’s Minister of Internal Affairs; Aleksandre Darakhvelidze, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs; Sulkhan Tamazashvili, Director of Tbilisi Police Department; Zviad Kharazishvili, Director of the Special Task Department who is already under U.S. sanctions; and Mileri Lagazauri, Deputy Head of the Special Tasks Department.

