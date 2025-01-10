Three Georgian Citizens Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces Released

On January 9, the State Security Service of Georgia reported that Ivane Lutsidze, Nika Mamastarashvili, and Zurab Lobzhanidze who were illegally detained by Russian occupying forces, have been released and are now in the Georgian government’s controlled territory.

Ivane Lutsidze and Nika Mamastarashvili were illegally detained near the village of Knolevi, Kareli municipality, close to the Tskhinvali occupation line, the SSSG reported on February 16, 2024. Zurab Lobzhanidze, another Georgian citizen, was detained by Russian occupation forces near the occupied town of Akhalgori in the Tskhinvali region, on August 21, 2024.

As stated by the SSSG, the release process involved the use of the EU Monitoring Mission’s (EUMM) operational hotline mechanism, along with other “relevant tools at the disposal of the central government.”

The SSSG said that all responsibility for destructive actions carried out in the occupied regions of Georgia and along the occupation line rests with the occupying power.

“The central government, together with international partners, continues to work actively for the release of all citizens of Georgia illegally detained in the occupied territories”, the statement concluded.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)