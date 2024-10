Georgian Citizen Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces Released

Pridon Pakauri, who was illegally detained by the Russian occupying forces in the occupied territory near the village of Zemo (Upper) Artsevi, is free and is in the territory controlled by the central government, the Georgian State Security Service said in its press release.

The SSSG said that in the process of releasing Pridon Pakauri from illegal imprisonment, “both the “hotline” mechanism operated by the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) in Georgia and all the relevant tools at the disposal of the central government were actively used.”

The SSSG said all responsibility for destructive actions carried out in the occupied regions of Georgia and along the occupation line rests with the occupying power.

It added that “the central government, together with international partners, continues to work actively for the release of all citizens of Georgia illegally detained in the occupied territories.”

