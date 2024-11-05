Two Georgian Citizens Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces Released

On November 5, 2024 the State Security Service of Georgia reported that two Georgian citizens, Khajarat Akhvlediani and Giorgi Romelashvili have been released and are now safe on the territory controlled by the central government.

Khajarat Akhvlediani was illegally detained by the Russian occupying forces in the occupied territory near the village of Takhtisdziri, Kareli municipality on February 28, 2024, while Giorgi Romelashvili was allegedly illegally detained by the Russian occupying forces on May 25, 2024 near occupied Tskhinvali region.

The SSSG said that in the process of releasing Khajarat Akhvlediani and Giorgi Romelashvili from illegal imprisonment, “both the “hotline” mechanism operated by the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) in Georgia and all the relevant tools at the disposal of the central government were actively used.” The issue was also discussed both at the meetings held in the format of the incident prevention and response mechanism (IPRM), as well as at the Geneva International Discussions.

The SSSG said all responsibility for destructive actions carried out in the occupied regions of Georgia and along the occupation line rests with the occupying power.

It added that “the central government, together with international partners, continues to work actively for the release of all citizens of Georgia illegally detained in the occupied territories.”

