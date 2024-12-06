The Daily Beat: 5 December

Anti-Russia protests in Tbilisi and other cities across Georgia have continued for over a week, accompanied by police brutality, raids, searches, and the arrests of activists and opposition leaders. An increasing number of artists and musicians are joining the strike against the Georgian Dream party, urging people to take to the streets. For more updates on ongoing anti-Russia protests in Georgia and related developments, visit our Live Blog: Aborted EU Accession.

One of the leaders of the opposition coalition Strong Georgia, Aleko Elisashvili, has been transferred from the Dusheti detention center to the Vivamedi clinic for medical examination. The coalition’s press service told Interpressnews that Elisashvili has injuries on his face and may have a broken rib. He was physically assaulted and arrested yesterday. On December 5, the Prosecutor’s Office charged him with political discrimination.

On 5 December, two GD leaders, Irakli Kobakhidze and Kakha Kaladze, accused civil society organizations and their foreign donors of being behind the protests in Georgia and trying to “stage a revolution.” From hindsight, they justified the adoption of the foreign agents’ law, saying it was precisely intended to deny civil society organizations “the tools of violence.” The statements come after the police raided political parties and activist groups yesterday, arresting leaders.

Four main opposition political forces — Coalition for Change, Strong Georgia, Gakharia for Georgia, and Unity-UNM—announced the formation of a joint opposition information center, which they said would start functioning immediately. The center aims to provide the public with accurate updates, and details on the opposition’s actions, plans, and decisions.

In a joint statement, Transparency International-Georgia and more than twenty local CSOs strongly condemned the recent illegal arrests of activists and politicians, carried out with excessive force. The statement calls for the immediate release of all those detained since November 28, the organization of new elections, reforms to the Central Election Commission (CEC), and a full investigation into those responsible for the disproportionate use of force against peaceful demonstrators.

Ukraine has imposed sanctions on Ivanishvili and his associates—19 individuals “who are selling out the interests of Georgia and its people”, Ukraine’s President Volodymir Zelenskyy said. He urged Europe, America, and the entire world to do the same— “to act decisively and with principle.” A long list of restrictive measures imposed by Kyiv on each of the 19 individuals includes asset freezes, travel and visa bans, as well as restrictions on various types of economic and business activities and transactions.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken issued a statement strongly condemning recent violence by the Georgian Dream party against the demonstrators, stating that those responsible for suppressing peaceful assembly and expression will face consequences. According to Antony Blinken, the U.S. is prepared to take further actions, including additional sanctions, to ensure those responsible face full accountability for their unlawful actions.

The Bureau of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe adopted a Declaration after a meeting in Strasbourg, expressing its concern about the situation in Georgia following the government’s decision to suspend accession negotiations with the EU. The Declaration condemns the violent handling of peaceful demonstrations and reiterates the need for effective protection of human rights and freedoms, including freedom of assembly.

In a joint statement, prominent Members of the European Parliament (MEPs),strongly condemn the ongoing repressions in Georgia. They call on the European Union to impose targeted sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvhili and all Georgian Dream leaders responsible for reported election irregularities and the violent crackdown on peaceful demonstrators. “Arrests of opponents and searches of offices are part of the toolbox of authoritarian regimes and have no place in a country with EU membership aspirations,” reads the statement.