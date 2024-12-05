Leading MEPs Condemn Repressions in Georgia, Call for EU Sanctions

In a joint statement, prominent Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), including David McAllister, Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Nils Ušakovs, Chair of the Delegation to the EU-Georgia Parliamentary Association Committee, Sergey Lagodinsky, Chair of the Delegation to the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, and Rasa Juknevičienė, the Standing Rapporteur for Georgia of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, strongly condemn the ongoing repression in Georgia. They call on the European Union to impose targeted sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvhili and all Georgian Dream leaders responsible for reported election irregularities and the violent crackdown on peaceful demonstrators.

The MEPs single out Bidzina Ivanishvili, the honorary chair of the GD, as being “ultimately politically responsible for the wave of repressions and the suspension of the European integration process.”

“Arrests of opponents and searches of offices are part of the toolbox of authoritarian regimes and have no place in a country with EU membership aspirations,” the MEPs state, adding that the Georgian Dream is directly responsible “for the continuous democratic backsliding and the dramatic shift of the country away from its European path, contrary to the will of the vast majority of the people.”

The statement says: “Ongoing protests across the country are a legitimate expression of the wide-spread concern about the future of Georgia under the current leadership.”

The statement emphasizes the urgent need for new elections, stressing that they must be conducted by an independent and impartial election administration and observed thoroughly by international bodies to ensure fairness and transparency.

Furthermore, the MEPs reiterate their strong support for President Salome Zurabishvili, recognizing her as the “steadfast defender of democracy and European integration for Georgia,” and reaffirm their ongoing solidarity with the Georgian people and their aspirations to join the EU.

The protests in Tbilisi and various regions of Georgia sparked following Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement to suspend the EU integration process until 2028, which led to violent dispersals of peaceful demonstrators. The protesters faced physical assaults, verbal abuse, and illegal detentions.

On December 4, the ruling party escalated its repressive tactics by sending police to raid the homes and offices of opposition figures and activists.

Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia, and Ukraine have imposed individual sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili, along with Tbilisi Mayor and Ministry of Internal Affairs officials who are responsible for the brutal actions on the streets of Tbilisi.

Also Read: