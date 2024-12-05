CoE Congress of Local and Regional Authorities Declaration on Situation in Georgia

On December 5, the Bureau of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe adopted a Declaration after a meeting in Strasbourg, expressing its concern on the situation in Georgia following the government’s decision to suspend accession negotiations with the EU.

The Declaration “condemns in this regard the violent handling of peaceful demonstrations protesting this decision, and, in line with the call of the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, reiterates the need for effective protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms – including freedom of assembly.”

The Bureau calls on all parties “to exercise restraint and seek a solution to the situation through constructive political dialogue,” and “condemns in particular the violence currently being committed in Georgia against locally elected representatives.”

The Declaration emphasizes that as a member of the Council of Europe, Georgia is “obliged to respect democratic values, the rule of law and human rights,” which is a binding obligation for Georgia if it wishes to remain a member of the Council of Europe.

The statement notes that “…the government’s decision adds to the increasing concerns regarding the Georgian authorities’ commitment to upholding European democratic principles and to moving towards a European future based on shared values of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law at all levels of government.”

The Declaration references an earlier call for Georgia to return to the path of democratic consolidation and reaffirms the importance of reforms aligned with Council of Europe standards, particularly in strengthening local self-government as outlined in the European Charter of Local Self-Government.

The Bureau further reiterates the call on the Georgian authorities to refrain from taking any actions that would further polarize society, threaten political pluralism, infringe on human rights or undermine the foundations of democracy.

Also Read: