U.S., European Lawmakers Urge Portugal to Bar GD Officials From OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Session

U.S. lawmakers and European parliamentarians, who are also members of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, are calling on Portugal to deny visas to Georgian officials planning to attend the 32nd Annual Session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Porto slated from June 29 to July 3. The lawmakers cite concerns that the Georgian Dream government is undermining the country’s democracy and state that “their participation would undermine the very principles the OSCE stands for and send the wrong message to those fighting for democracy in Georgia and beyond.”

In a letter addressed to Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro, U.S. Helsinki Commission Co-Chair Rep. Joe Wilson, Ranking Member Rep. Steve Cohen, and a dozen of U.S. and European lawmakers urged the Portuguese government to prevent the participation of officials from the ruling Georgian Dream party in the session.

The signatories accused Georgian Dream of “systematically undermining democracy in Georgia,” stressing that the GD government has engaged in widespread electoral fraud, violently suppressed peaceful protests, and imprisoned journalists and civic activists critical of its rule. “Their actions are in direct contradiction to the democratic values that Portugal and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly seek to promote and defend,” the letter stated.

“Granting members of the Georgian Dream government the privilege of attending this prestigious session would legitimize their repressive governance and provide them with a platform they do not deserve,” the lawmakers wrote.

The letter calls on Portugal, as a “steadfast defender of democratic ideals,” to take a firm stance against authoritarianism by denying visas to Georgian Dream officials, or otherwise prevent their participation in the OSCE gathering.

The appeal from lawmakers comes amid mounting international concern over Georgia’s political trajectory. In response to the mass protests in November and December 2024— violently dispersed by excessive use of force, arbitrary detentions of hundreds individuals some of whom are still in jail today, and reported physical and verbal abuse of protesters—the European Union suspended parts of its visa facilitation agreement with Georgia. On January 27, the Council of the EU voted to suspend visa-free travel for Georgian diplomatic and service passport holders.

