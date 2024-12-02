Senators Shaheen, Risch Express Concern Over Violence in Georgia, Call on U.S. Sanctions Against GD Gov’t

On December 2, the U.S. Senators Jim Risch (R-Idaho), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued a statement, expressing concern regarding the violence in Georgia following ruling Georgian Dream party’s decision on suspending EU accession. The Senators call on State Department to impose sanctions “to remind the Georgian government that actions have consequences.”

“We are very alarmed by the situation unfolding in Georgia where peaceful protest has been met with brute force and violence following the government of Georgia’s unconstitutional decision to disregard the aspirations of the majority of the Georgian people by suspending its European Union membership accession. We stand with the Georgian people who have a right to peacefully protest,” reads the statement.

The U.S. Senators reitariate the “strong bipartisan, bicameral support” of the U.S. Congress towards Georgian people, saying that the Congress “will work to ensure that the Georgian government and individuals responsible for election interference, violence against peaceful civilians, and other acts that undermine the territorial integrity of Georgia are held accountable.”

The statement calls on the State Department to “make its position clear and unequivocal regarding the current use of force against peaceful protestors,” while urging the administrations of both outgoing President Joe Biden and incoming President Donald Trump to “commit to supporting freedom and democracy in Georgia”.



“The Biden Administration decision to suspend our Strategic Partnership with Georgia is a good start but now is the time to use all of the tools at the disposal of the U.S. government, including sanctions, to remind the Georgian government that actions have consequences. The Georgian people deserve to know that the United States will not sit idly by as this situation deteriorates,” concludes the statement.

