U.S. Condemns Excessive Use of Force Against Demonstrators, Journalists

On December 3, U.S. State Department Spokesperson Vedant Patel stated that the U.S. condemns the “excessive use of force” by police during the dispersal of the rallies, is concerned about reports of assaults and arrests of journalists, and calls on all parties to “ensure that the protests remain peaceful.”

“We condemn the excessive use of force by police against the Georgian protestors seeking to exercise their rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and expression, including their ability to peacefully protest. The U.S. is deeply concerned by reports of the detention and assault of journalists. Recognizing that free press, we believe, is a cornerstone of a democratic system we continue to call on all sides to ensure protests remain peaceful and we are urging the Georgian government to strictly respect the rule of law, human rights and fundamental freedoms,” stated Spokesperson Patel.

Massive protests in Georgia started following the announcement by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on November 28, that the GD would stop the EU accession negotiations process until 2028.

Peaceful demonstrators in Georgia continue to be violently dispersed by riot police, special forces and unidentified masked men. There have been reports and footage of disproportionate use of force against demonstrators, including physical abuse while dispersing rallies, heavy use of tear gas and water cannons, and arrests. There were also several incidents of deliberate obstruction of and attacks on journalists, with riot police targeting members of the media with water cannons, breaking their cameras, physically assaulting them, and making arrests.

