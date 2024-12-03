OSCE PA Special Representative on Georgia Protests: Reports of Violence ‘Alarming’

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s Special Representative on the South Caucasus, Luis Graça, has expressed concern over recent protests and clashes in Georgia following the October parliamentary elections, calling for dialogue, restraint, and respect for fundamental freedoms.

“I am deeply concerned about the ongoing developments in Georgia following the October parliamentary elections. Reports of violence during the recent demonstrations are alarming,” Graça said in the statement, urging protesters to exercise their rights peacefully and authorities to show restraint while upholding freedoms of assembly and expression.

Highlighting the polarized environment surrounding the elections, Graça called on all sides to engage in constructive dialogue to rebuild trust and strengthen democratic institutions. He also emphasized the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s readiness to support democratic and constitutional solutions in Georgia.

In his statement, Graça also referenced the OSCE PA’s Bucharest Declaration from last July, which called for reconsidering the security architecture to support Ukraine, and potentially Georgia and Armenia. The declaration stressed the need for security and protection for these “grey zone” states, which lack the necessary guarantees to fully enforce them, as outlined in the Helsinki Final Act and the UN Charter.

In accordance with this declaration, Graça reiterated the parliamentary assembly’s commitment to fostering dialogue and rebuilding trust in Georgia’s democratic institutions.

