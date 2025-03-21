17 Journalists Fined for Blocking Roads Amid Protests – CMIS

Since the ongoing protests began on November 28, 17 journalists have been fined GEL 5,000 (about USD 1,800) each on the grounds of blocking roads during the rallies, according to the Center for Media, Information and Social Studies (CMIS), which is monitoring the situation of the press amid the ongoing resistance.

CMIS has collected a total of 124 cases in which 147 journalists, photographers and cameramen became “targets of repression” at the pro-EU rallies where they were carrying out their professional duties or in connection with these rallies. Among them, 24 reporters were injured, fined, prosecuted or had their equipment damaged more than once, according to CMIS.

“The cases of obstruction, physical or verbal assault, and damage or seizure of equipment of journalists, cameramen, and photographers covering the ongoing protests in Tbilisi and other Georgian cities have become a trend,” CMIS warns, adding, “In recent times, another trend has also emerged – the fining of media representatives on the grounds of blocking roads.”

The Georgian Dream government is using administrative fines to suppress ongoing protests, as per the watchdogs. The Georgian Young Lawyers Association (GYLA) recently reported that the amount of fines imposed on protesters since November 28 has reached USD 750,000, raising alarm over what it called a “serious violation” of freedom of assembly. The fines for blocking roads, which the GD increased tenfold from GEL 500 to GEL 5,000 amid protests in December, are hefty – more than twice the average monthly income in Georgia.

These fines were mostly paid by the funds that had been supporting the pro-EU protests until on Mrch 17 the court impounded them at the request of prosecutors, who accused the funds of sponsoring “illegal activities” and “inciting unrest.”

