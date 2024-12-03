UN Human Rights Chief Türk Calls on Georgian Authorities to Protect Rights to Freedom of Assembly and Expression

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, on December 2 called on the Georgian authorities to respect and protect the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, following consecutive protests since November 28 that have been marred by violence and dispersal by police using disproportionate force in the capital, Tbilisi, and other Georgian cities.

Footage shows security forces using excessive force, pepper spray, water cannons and chemical irritants against protesters and journalists. There are numerous documented reports of degrading and inhumane treatment of detainees. Dozens of journalists have been chased and beaten by unidentified individuals, so-called “men in black” as well as special security forces.

“The use of unnecessary or disproportionate force against protesters and media workers is extremely worrying,” said Türk, adding that “all Georgians from across the political spectrum should be able to express their views about the future of their country freely and peacefully.”

The High Commissioner also called on protesters to exercise their rights peacefully. “All those found responsible for violations should be held accountable, and allegations of ill-treatment of detainees should also be investigated,” the High Commissioner said.

However, as the special forces and other units participating in the dispersals don’t have nametags, or identification numbers and have their faces masked, it is virtually impossible to identify the perpetrators.

The High Commissioner stressed: “These incidents underscore once again the need to address this long-standing concern when it comes to establishing individual responsibility of law enforcement officers in Georgia.”

According to the latest MIA statement 224 people have been detained since November 28, when the protests started. Most of them face charges of petty hooliganism and disobeying police orders.

“Reports that a number of children are among those detained are particularly worrying,” Türk said. “All their rights must be fully respected.”

“All those detained for the legitimate exercise of their rights to freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly must be released immediately and unconditionally,” the UN Human Rights Chief said. “Those facing other charges should be guaranteed all their rights to due process, presumption of innocence, legal counsel, as well as the right to challenge the lawfulness of their pre-trial detention, and adequate medical care if needed.”

“I encourage all segments of society to maintain a peaceful environment and resolve any disagreement through a transparent and an inclusive dialogue, and use established legal procedures based on the rule of law,” the High Commissioner said.