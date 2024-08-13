skip to content
Batumi Port. October 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze/Civil.ge
Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 1.6% in January-July 2024

Civil.ge Send an email 13/08/2024 - 11:27
1 minute read

On August 13, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published express data indicating that the external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia increased by 1.6% in January-July 2024 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, amounting USD 12,564.5 million.

Source: Geostat

According to Geostat, Georgia’s external merchandise trade saw exports decreased by 1.4% to reach USD 3.530 billion, while imports increased by 2.9% and totalled USD 9.035 billion. The trade deficit amounted to USD 5.505 billion, representing 43.8% of the overall trade turnover.

Geostat will publish the detailed data on external merchandise trade of Georgia on August 19, 2024.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)

