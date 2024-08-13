Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 1.6% in January-July 2024
On August 13, the National Statistics Service of Georgia (Geostat) published express data indicating that the external merchandise trade (excluding non-declared trade) of Georgia increased by 1.6% in January-July 2024 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, amounting USD 12,564.5 million.
According to Geostat, Georgia’s external merchandise trade saw exports decreased by 1.4% to reach USD 3.530 billion, while imports increased by 2.9% and totalled USD 9.035 billion. The trade deficit amounted to USD 5.505 billion, representing 43.8% of the overall trade turnover.
Geostat will publish the detailed data on external merchandise trade of Georgia on August 19, 2024.
