The Daily Beat: 12 November

In an interview with the Ukrainian publication the “European Pravda” High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, said that Georgia needs “strong changes even to be considered still a candidate to the European Union.” According to Borrell, Georgia’s EU integration has halted due to significant democratic backsliding, unlike Ukraine and Moldova.

Tensions escalated in occupied Abkhazia after local security services arrested five opposition figures. Social media channels showed scenes of confrontations outside the security service headquarters, along with blockades on bridges and roads. There are also unconfirmed reports of military vehicles entering Sokhumi. The escalation is linked to the public debate held in the town of Gudauta concerning the controversial package of legislation that would legalize Russian “investments” and ownership of land and property.

Like other officials of the ruling party, Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili decried the visit of senior lawmakers from eight European countries. “Yesterday we fully witnessed lies, a desire to subjugate, calls for unrest; and a myriad of Judas kisses presented as love for Georgians,” Papuashvili said while assessing the European MPs delegation’s visit to Georgia.

The Coalition for Change and Unity-UNM, both opposition forces that passed the five percent threshold in the October 26 elections, announced that they will officially ask the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) to renounce their MP mandates. The leaders of both parties announced the decision in separate special briefings on November 12.

Three political alliances that passed the election threshold have begun consultations to agree on a unified format. The Coalition for Change, Unity-UNM, and Strong Georgia said the need for a unified format had been raised during the meeting with foreign partners the day before, to allow the opposition to speak with one voice and facilitate communication with international partners and the Georgian public. More updates on election-related developments can be found in our 2024 Election Live Blog.

In parallel with the “We are Europe” protest rally on the main Rustaveli Avenue, where participants protested against what they say are rigged parliamentary elections, another protest was held on November 11, demanding the release of Afghan Sadigov, a critical journalist from Azerbaijan. Sadigov was arrested by law enforcement officials following the extradition request from Azerbaijan, where he is accused of threats and extortion.

The State Security Service (SSSG) reported the illegal detention of two Georgian citizens by Russian occupation forces near the occupied village of Tsnelisi near Tskhinvali. The SSSG said that upon receiving information about the incident, it activated “all available mechanisms” to secure the prompt release of the detained individuals. The Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) and international partners have also been informed.