Protest Near Azerbaijani Embassy to Release Afghan Sadigov

In parallel with the “We are Europe” protest rally on the main Rustaveli Avenue, where participants protested against what they say are rigged parliamentary elections, another protest was held on November 11, demanding the release of Afghan Sadigov, a critical journalist from Azerbaijan. Sadigov has been detained for over two months now, since he was arrested by the law enforcement officials following the extradition request from Azerbaijan, where he is accused of threats and extortion. The Azerbaijani journalist was sentenced to three months of pre-extradition detention by the decision of Judge Ketevan Jachvadze of the Tbilisi City Court on August 4.

In protest, the Azerbaijani journalist has reportedly gone on hunger strike and lost 35 kilos since his arrest.

Sadigov’s wife, Sevinc Sadiqova and his two underage daughters have also took part in the protest.

“Things are really bad. Today is my husband’s 52nd day of hunger. The Aliyev regime is well aware of my husband’s condition, but they continue to detain him. Doctors say that in his condition he could fall into a coma at any moment. His life is in danger,” Sevinc Sadiqova was quoted as saying by the Ekho Kavkaza news outlet. She added: “An innocent man is being killed not only by the Aliyev regime, but also by the one ruled here by Ivanishvili… At a time when the Azerbaijani people are dying, starving and unemployed. The regimes of Ivanishvili and Aliyev are very similar. I am threatened for what I say, but I will speak to the end. Even if Aliyev orders Ivanishvili to kill me or arrest me.”

The protest action was timed to coincide with the 29th annual UN Climate Change Conference (COP29 ) in Azerbaijan, which was attended by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

“COP29 is political hypocrisy” and “Stop COP29” read placards held by protesters outside the Azerbaijani Embassy. They argued that using COP29 to promote Azerbaijan’s image as a leader on the climate agenda distracts from human rights issues, including the persecution of Azerbaijani activists and journalists. Prominent environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who is currently in Tbilisi, has joined the protest by the Embassy of Azerbaijan.

