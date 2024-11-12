HR/VP Borrell: “Georgia Needs Strong Changes to Still Be Considered EU Candidate”

In today’s interview with Ukrainian publication the “European Pravda” High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, said that Georgia needs “strong changes even to be considered still a candidate to the European Union.”

Asked about the former Associated Trio of Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine and what they have in common, Josep Borrell contrasted the situation in Ukraine and Moldova on the one hand and Georgia on the other, noting: “I don’t see any similarity between Georgia and Ukraine. Not at all.”

He said that while Ukraine was making progress in its engagement with the EU on the road to membership, “that’s not the case with Georgia, certainly,” said HR/VP, pointing to anti-democratic laws adopted by the ruling Georgian Dream and “problems evident at elections”.

He said: “We have been telling the Georgian rulers, the Georgian government, that they are diverging from the European track” stressing that “if they want to be a member of the European Union” and get back on track, the authorities must resolve the aforementioned problems.

The 26 October parliamentary elections were marred by allegations of vote-buying, voter intimidation and widespread rigging, documented by local and international observers.

On October 29th, Joseph Borrell issued a statement “asking for a transparent inquiry” and a proper investigation into the irregularities.

