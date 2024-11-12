skip to content
Downtown Sokhumi, Abkhazia, Georgia. Photo: www.sukhumcity.ru
Tensions Flare in Sokhumi, Five Opposition Figures Detained

Tensions flared up in occupied Abkhazia after the local security services reportedly arrested five opposition figures. Local social media channels broadcast scenes of tense confrontations in front of the security service headquarters. There are unconfirmed reports of military vehicles entering Sokhumi.

The escalation is apparently linked to the public debate held in the town of Gudauta concerning the controversial package of legislation that would legalize Russian “investments” and ownership of land and property. Opponents of Aslan Bzhania, a Russia-backed de-facto leader, are firmly against such a move and announced a big rally on November 15. Bzhania, under considerable pressure from Moscow, has been defending the need to fulfill Sokhumi’s “obligations” to Moscow.

Irked by Sokhumi’s reticence to implement the deals, Moscow announced its decision to drastically cut funding to the occupied province in September.

The latest reports say locals are blocking the bridges in Gudauta and Kodori, demanding the release of the arrested persons.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

