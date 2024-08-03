Critical Azerbaijani Journalist Arrested in Tbilisi, Faces Extradition

Azerbaijani journalist Afgan Sadigov, editor-in-chief of Azel.tv, has been arrested in Tbilisi and allegedly faces extradition. First, the journalist’s wife, Sevinc Sadiqova , published the information and video material about the arrest on the social network.

The Azerbaijani journalist, who is known to be critical of the Azerbaijani government, was denied permission to leave Tbilisi’s international airport for Turkey on July 17, and was told by border control officials that he could only fly to Azerbaijan.

The news agency InterpressNews wrote that his arrest was confirmed to the news agency by the Interior Ministry. “The Central Criminal Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs arrested A.S., a citizen of Azerbaijan, wanted by the Republic of Azerbaijan for threats and extortion, with a view to his further extradition. The said person was wanted for committing the crime of threats and extortion since 2024,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.