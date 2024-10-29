HR/VP Borrell Calls for Transparent Inquiry into Alleged Electoral Fraud in Georgia

On October 29, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and the Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell issued a statement on the parliamentary elections in Georgia, asking for a transparent investigation into the identified violations. He also states that the Political and Security Committee of the Council of the EU will hold a meeting today to discuss this issue.

HR/VP Borrell noted that the post-election situation in Georgia is “very worrying,” stressing that international observers reported violations during the campaign and on election day and have not declared the elections “free and fair.”

“I am asking for a transparent inquiry. The Central Election Commission of Georgia and relevant authorities must investigate irregularities, pressure and intimidation on voters impacting public trust in the process, reported by observers. Those irregularities must be addressed swiftly, transparently and independently,” he emphasized.

HR/VP Borrell further noted that “Georgia is an EU candidate country and as such it has to demonstrate its commitment to European values, starting with full transparency in the election process. Integrity of elections and upholding the rule of law are cornerstones of democracy and an integral part and fundamentals of the EU accession path.”

He reported that, at his request, the Political and Security Committee will convene a meeting today, October 29, for an “urgent discussion on the difficult situation in Georgia” and that he has already put this issue on the agenda of the November Foreign Affairs Council.

“People of Georgia have been demonstrating for months their attachment to democratic values and their country advancing on the EU path. They deserve clarity on the election process, to have certainty about the legitimacy of the next government,” stressed Hight Representative.

“It is important that protests and government reaction to them remain peaceful. The democratic backsliding in the country needs to be reversed and a conducive environment guaranteed for media, civil society and opposition, which make up for a pluralistic, democratic society,” concludes Borrell’s statement.

