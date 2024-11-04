On November 5, thousands gathered to protest what they call rigged elections, marching from the Train Station Square to the Rustaveli Avenue, which was closed for traffic as more and more people arrived. The rally featured Georgian and EU flags and began with the national hymn.

The opposition leaders announced the non-stop protests to demand new elections, and announced a threefold plan of actions: 1) Inform all Georgian citizens about the fraud, deception and machinations used by Georgian Dream to steal elections. 2) Ensure that international partners don’t recognize the rigged elections. 3) Continue democratic resistance, civic activism, street protests.

Prominent Swedish climate activist Greta Tunberg who arrived in Georgia on the morning of November 4, was spotted at today’s rally. She expressed her solidarity with the Georgians’ struggle for democracy. After the end of the rally protesters march to the Baratashvili bridge, blocking the right bank of the river Mtkvari, one of the main traffic arteries of the city. The march continued through the streets of Tbilisi towards Marjanishvili metro station.

Another rally is planned for November 5, 14:00 near the Sports Palace.

