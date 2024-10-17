CoE Congress of Local and Regional Authorities Adopts Declaration “The Situation in Georgia”

On October 17, the Council of Europe’s Congress of Local and Regional Authorities adopted a declaration “The situation in Georgia” with 76 votes in favor, 10 against and 6 abstentions.

The declaration expresses deep concern about Georgia’s democratic backsliding and the weakening of human rights in the country, mentioning the anti-democratic Foreign Agents Law and anti-LGBTI legislation.

The Congress reiterates its call on the Georgian government to repeal this “anti-human rights legislation” and to refrain from further polarizing society, threatening political pluralism, infringing on human rights or undermining democracy. “Georgia should return to the path of democratic consolidation and recommit to democratic principles and respect for human rights,” the declaration says.

In addition, the Congress reiterates the need for effective protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms, including non-discrimination and freedom of assembly.

Highlighting the risk of Georgia’s deviation from democratic norms and standards, exacerbated by attacks and intimidation against the opponents, and bearing in mind the forthcoming October parliamentary as well as the local elections scheduled for 2025, the declaration stresses that “it is all the more important to create conditions that enable all citizens, without discrimination, to participate meaningfully in society and contribute fully, peacefully and equally to the political life of the country at all levels of government.”

It also underlines its commitment to a constructive political dialogue with the Georgian authorities notably in the framework of a high-level visit to Georgia, after the formation of the government following the parliamentary elections.

“The Congress will continue to support the critical efforts of Georgian authorities at all levels of government, in collaboration with civil society, to safeguard human rights, uphold the rule of law, and promote democracy at the level closest to the citizens,” the declaration adds.

The statement concludes by saying that the Georgian government must fulfill the obligations and commitments, which it reaffirmed in the Council of Europe’s Reykjavik Declaration, and that it can be held accountable by the CoE’s statutory bodies if it fails to meet these commitments.

