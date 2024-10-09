Sanction Ivanishvili, Freeze EU Funds, Assess Visa Liberalization Benchmarks – European Parliament’s Resolution on Georgia

On October 9, the European Parliament adopted a resolution “On democratic backsliding and threats to political pluralism in Georgia” with 495 votes in favor, 73 against and 86 abstentions.

Among others, the resolution calls for a freeze of EU funds to the Georgian government until it repeals the anti-democratic legislation, for sanctions against Georgian Dream Honorary Chair Bidzina Ivanishvili, and for an assessment of Georgia’s fulfillment of visa liberalization benchmarks. It calls for “strict conditions to be placed on the disbursement of any future funding to the Georgian Government.”

The resolution also deals extensively with the upcoming parliamentary elections in Georgia and reiterates the EU’s “unwavering support” for the people of Georgia and their European aspirations.

Key Provisions

The resolution calls for a freeze of all EU funding to the Georgian government until undemocratic laws are repealed, including the Foreign Agents Law and the anti-LGBT law. It strongly condemns the mentioned legislation and regrets that “Georgia, once a champion of democratic progress with Euro-Atlantic aspirations, has been in a democratic backsliding free fall for a considerable period.”

The resolution reiterates its call on the European Commission to assess the impact of Georgia’s actions, including the adoption of anti-democratic legislation, on the country’s continued fulfillment of the visa liberalization benchmarks, in particular the fundamental rights’ benchmark, which it underlines is a crucial component of the EU’s visa liberalization policy.

The resolution calls Bidzina Ivanishvili, the honorary chairman of the ruling party, an “oligarch” and deplores his personal role in Georgia’s current political crisis and in yet another attempt to undermine the country’s Euro-Atlantic orientation in favor of a pivot to Russia. The European Parliament reiterates its call on the European Council and the EU’s democratic partners “to impose immediate and targeted personal sanctions on Ivanishvili for his role in the deterioration of the political process in Georgia.”

Furthermore, the European Parliament calls on the EU and the bloc’s member states “to hold to account and impose personal sanctions on all those responsible for undermining democracy in Georgia, who are complicit in the violence committed against political opponents and peaceful protesters and who spread anti-Western disinformation.”

While expressing “deep concern” about the increased influence of Russia on Georgia, including through increased immigration from Russia and increased trade ties between the two countries, the European Parliament calls on the Georgian government “to impose sanctions against Russia in response to its war of aggression against Ukraine.” It also calls on the government “to continue its previous policy of non-recognition of the occupied territories and honor its commitment to enforce effective measures to avoid the circumvention of European sanctions.” The resolution encourages the Georgian government “to align fully with the EU’s foreign policy and the EU’s strategy towards Russia.”

The resolution strongly reiterates its “urgent demand” for the “immediate and unconditional” release of Georgian ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili so that he can seek medical treatment abroad.

On the October Elections

The resolution urges the Georgian authorities to ensure that the October parliamentary elections meet the highest international standards and are held in a free, fair, and transparent manner to reflect the will of the people. The European Parliament urges Georgian authorities “to take all necessary measures to ensure that all respected civil society organizations involved in election observation can observe these elections without hindrance or interference in their work.”

It also addresses the recent attack on TI-Georgia and the Vote for Europe movement, stressing that creating obstacles for them is an attempt to undermine democracy in the country. Although the Anti-Corruption Bureau later reversed its decision to declare these two organizations as “political actors with declared electoral objectives” at the request of the government, the resolution notes that the initial decision still raises concerns about the Bureau’s political neutrality.

The resolution also expresses alarm that “despite numerous requests from the Georgian diaspora,” only a limited number of polling stations will be opened abroad for Georgian emigrants to exercise their right to vote in an unhindered manner.

The resolution deplores the Georgian Dream’s use of Ukrainian war images “as a means of manipulating opinions and spreading disinformation and pro-Russian and anti-Ukrainian sentiment in its campaign.”

The resolution expects Georgian Dream to respect the will and free choice of the Georgian people in the elections and to ensure a “peaceful transfer of power.” It also calls on GD leaders to end violence, intimidation, hate speech, persecution, and repression against the opposition, civil society, and independent media.

The European Parliament “strongly believes that the upcoming elections will be decisive in determining Georgia’s future democratic development and geopolitical choice, as well its ability to make progress with its EU member state candidacy; recognizes that it is still possible to consolidate Georgia’s democratic future as an EU candidate country with a young, engaged generation of leaders, which was exemplified by the spontaneous protests against the foreign agent law that took place during 2024.”

In addition, the resolution reiterates the Council’s unwavering support for the people of Georgia and their European aspirations. It emphasizes that the European Council’s decision last year to grant Georgia candidate status “was motivated by the wish to acknowledge the achievements and democratic efforts of Georgia’s civil society, as well as the overwhelming support for EU accession among its citizens, with over 80% of the Georgian people consistently in favour.” It also appreciates the efforts of President Salome Zurabishvili to put the country back on a democratic and pro-European path.

The European Parliament’s resolutions are not binding, but their recommendations can be taken into account by EU decision-makers.

Even before the resolution was adopted, Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili condemned the draft, calling it “outrageous,” “shameful,” and “disgusting” for its calls for sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili, for sanctions against Russia and for the release of former President Mikheil Saakashvili.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)