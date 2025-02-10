CoE’s Bureau of Congress of Local and Regional Authorities Calls for Free and Fair Elections in Georgia

On February 10, the Bureau of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe issued a statement urging the GD government to fully uphold European standards of human rights, release detained protesters, and make “substantive changes” in the country’s political climate prior to the October’s scheduled local elections.

“The Bureau is clear that the Georgian authorities should begin by taking immediate steps to address the extreme political and social polarization that is harming their country,” the statement read. The Bureau stressed that the GD authorities “should ensure the independence of law enforcement agencies, the judiciary, and all public institutions.”

The statement noted that the “public servants at local and national levels have been removed from their positions for political reasons” adding: “This practice must stop.”

The statement stressed that “everyone should be allowed to exercise their democratic rights to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly and association.” It further reads: “Peaceful protest is integral to democratic societies. Those currently detained for their non-violent participation in protests against the government should therefore be released. This includes national and local politicians and journalists such as Mzia Amaglobeli, about whom the Congress expresses its specific concern.”

“In taking this approach, the Georgian government must change its position and make clear its commitment to genuine, open and constructive dialogue with the opposition,” the statement says.

The statement says this dialogue “should pave the way to new national elections”, based on European standards and the recommendations made by international observers notably following the elections held in October 2024, and also facilitate progress towards free and fair local elections.

At the same time, the Bureau warned against holding of the upcoming local elections under the current political climate, emphasizing that holding elections in these conditions could exacerbate existing tensions. “Without a substantive change in the political environment, those elections should be postponed,” the statement read.

The Congress of Local and Regional Authorities reiterated its commitment to supporting Georgia’s democratic future. “The Congress stands ready to provide whatever support possible in achieving that end,” the Bureau concluded, announcing that a debate on Georgia will be held during the next Congress session on 25-27 March 2025.

Pro-EU protests against the GD government’s decision to abandon the EU path have entered their 75th consecutive day, with hundreds of detentions since the 28th of November, including dozens detained on criminal charges. The protesters’ demands remain unchanged: the release of all detained protesters and a re-run of the elections. For the latest updates, follow our live blog.

