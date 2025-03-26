CoE Congress Expresses Concern over Local Elections in Georgia

Following debates on Georgia, the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe has adopted today, March 26, a resolution entitled “The situation of local and regional democracy in Georgia” with 101 votes in favor, 10 against, and 3 abstentions. The resolution, which notes the democratic backsliding and challenges affecting the rule of law, human rights and public confidence in democratic institutions, local democracy as well as multiple amendments to the Electoral Code strengthening GD’s dominant rule, said these developments “are not conducive to holding the 2025 local elections in a trust-based environment.”

The resolution expresses concern about the democratic retreat in Georgia and its increasing impact on the situation of local democracy in the country. It notes the marginalization of the opposition and the lack of dialogue between political forces, which it says has led to an excessive concentration of power in the hands of the ruling party and prompted the opposition to boycott all decision-making bodies.

The Congress further notes the increasing intimidation of civil society and dissenting voices, particularly following the adoption of the Foreign Agents Law and in light of the pending adoption of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), and emphasizes that “In a democratic society, freedom of expression must be protected, supported and promoted irrespective of whether it is critical of the government.”

The resolution raises alarm over the brutal repression of peaceful protesters and opponents by the authorities, which it says has violated the freedoms of expression and assembly.

The resolution notes that the instrumentalization of public institutions has led to dismissals, intimidation, and pressure on civil servants. It also notes the politicization of public administration and the widespread misuse of administrative resources to pressure voters during election campaigns.

In addition, the Congress expressed concern about multiple amendments to Georgia’s electoral code related to local elections, saying the amendments reinforced the ruling party’s dominant role in the Central Election Commission, further undermining its independence.

The resolution concludes, “Many shortcomings and challenges affecting the respect of democracy, rule of law, and human rights have led to a collapse in public confidence in democratic institutions for large parts of the Georgian population, and notably the young people, and damaged local democracy, which is not conducive to holding the 2025 local elections in a trust-based environment; in fact, it risks exacerbating the situation.”

The Congress instructs the Monitoring Committee of the Council of Europe to continue its work on extending the guarantees of free and fair local elections and to postpone its monitoring visit on the European Charter of Local Self-Government until after the forthcoming local elections in Georgia.

It also expresses its readiness, if necessary, to conduct a fact-finding or high-level visit to assess Georgia’s progress in implementing the recommendations and invites the Standing Rapporteur on Human Rights to participate in such a visit to assess the human rights situation at the local level in the country.

The Congress urges its Bureau and Monitoring Committee to maintain Georgia’s local democracy in their future sessions until the recommendations are fully implemented. It reaffirmed support for the Council of Europe’s Action Plan for Georgia (2024-2027). In addition, the Congress calls on the National Association of Local Authorities of Georgia to be a truly representative body of all and not only of the ruling party.

It also calls on the National Association of Local Authorities of Georgia to ensure that all local authorities are represented, not just those of the ruling party.

The Congress expresses its willingness to continue its political dialogue with the Georgian delegation to cooperate in the implementation of the recommendations.

