CoE Secretary “Regrets” GD’s Reversal on Foreign Influence Law

The Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset, in a telephone conversation with Georgian Dream prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze, noted with “great regret” the GD authorities’ decision not to participate in the joint working group that would amend the Foreign Agents Law, contrary to what was discussed and agreed during Berset’s visit to Georgia in December, 2024.

On January 20, the Secretariat had sent a letter formally requesting the establishment of the working group. The CoE press release about the conversation says Kobakhidze cited “changed circumstances” as the reason. “However, he reaffirmed Georgia’s commitment to continue working with the Council of Europe in the framework of intergovernmental cooperation,” the CoE press release says.

The GD vowed on February 5 to copy-paste the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) and replace the existing “Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence” with it, along with announcing a series of repressive laws to be adopted in the next two to three months.

During the phone conversation “the Secretary-General noted with great regret the decision of the Georgian authorities. He also reiterated his concern about the state of the rule of law and human rights in Georgia, as well as the polarisation of its political landscape.”

The press release notes that “the task is now to assess the impact of the new situation created by the Government’s change of course. Dialogue with the Georgian authorities is ongoing.”

The CoE release also states that the role of the CoE is to “vigorously uphold” the principles of democracy, the rule of law, and human rights, and to this end several bodies of the organization have carried out visits in the country, since Alain Berset’s visit, including the visits of PACE co-rapporteurs, the Committee for the Prevention of Torture (CPT), and the Commissioner for Human Rights and the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities.

