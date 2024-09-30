Georgian Citizen Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces Released

Vladimer Tsabadze, who was illegally detained by the Russian occupying forces in the occupied territory near the village of Dirbi, Kareli municipality, is free and is in the territory controlled by the central government, the Georgian State Security Service said in its press release. Two other persons detained together with him had been released early on.

The SSSG said that in the process of releasing Vladimir Tsabadze from illegal imprisonment, “both the “hotline” mechanism operated by the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) in Georgia and all the relevant tools at the disposal of the central government were actively used.” The issue was aslo discussed both at the meetings held in the format of the incident prevention and response mechanism (IPRM), as well as at the Geneva International Discussions.

The SSSG said all responsibility for destructive actions carried out in the occupied regions of Georgia and along the occupation line rests with the occupying power.

It added that “the central government, together with international partners, continues to work actively for the release of all citizens of Georgia illegally detained in the occupied territories.”

