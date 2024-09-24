skip to content
Barbed wires near Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia. Fall 2018. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Georgian Citizen Illegally Detained by Russian Occupation Forces

Georgian citizen was illegally detained by Russian occupation forces near the occupied village of Artsevi near Tskhinvali, the Georgian State Security Service (SSSG) reported on September 24.

The SSSG said that upon receiving information about the incident, it activated the “hot line” operated by the EU Monitoring Mission. The Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) and international partners have also been informed.

According to the SSSG, all existing mechanisms have been activated to ensure the release of the Georgian citizen in the shortest possible time. “The responsibility for all destructive acts committed in the occupied territories of Georgia, as well as along the occupation line, lies with the occupying power,” the SSSG said.

