PM Kobakhidze Disinvited from Biden’s UN Reception

U.S. President Joe Biden has disinvited Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze from the September 25 reception for world leaders and senior U.N. officials, the Georgian government administration confirmed to Civil.ge The Georgian delegation, headed by PM Kobakhidze and with the participation of FM Ilia Darchiashvili, is attending the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

The news that PM Kobakhidze’s invitation to the traditional reception linked to the fall session of the UN General Assembly had been canceled was first reported by the Georgian service of Voice of America (VoA), citing unnamed White House and congressional sources.

The VoA quoted the White House source as saying the decision was linked to “recent actions and statements by the Georgian government [which] indicate a shocking disregard for democracy and the will of the Georgian people.”

According to VoA, the Biden administration’s decision was taken after the latest communication with the Georgian counterparts failed to inspire hope that it could change course. The U.S. Ambassador to Georgia stated recently that the Georgian government’s statements and actions “further isolate Georgia from the West.” The statement came after PM Kobakhidze summoned the U.S. Ambassador to tell her that by imposition of fresh sanctions against Georgian police officials, the U.S. was reaching a “critical limit.”

In a written comment to Civil.ge, the U.S. Embassy stated “The Biden Administration rescinded Prime Minister Kobakhidze’s invitation to its annual UNGA reception and declined to meet with the Georgian delegation due to increasing concerns about the Georgian government’s anti-democratic actions, disinformation, and negative rhetoric about the United States and the West.“

Widening rift

Earlier this year, the U.S. government launched a comprehensive review of its relations with Georgia after the country passed the highly controversial Foreign Agents Law. The law, modeled on Russian legislation, is widely seen as an instrument to silence civil society.

The U.S. State Department has imposed visa restrictions on dozens of Georgian officials and individuals responsible for undermining the country’s democracy. The U.S. Treasury Department has also sanctioned two Georgian MIA officials responsible for brutal crackdowns on citizens during protests and two other radical right-wing individuals.

Last week, Voice of America reported, citing its sources, that the U.S. has drafted a sanctions package targeting Bidzina Ivanishvili, the billionaire oligarch and leader of Georgia’s ruling party. It remains unknown if or when the sanctions will be imposed. The source told VOA that the U.S. has information that “Ivanishvili undertook actions to develop relations with Russian oligarchs, took actions to enable Russia to gain better access to the Georgian market. In fact, he took some actions at the direction of the Russian intelligence services.”

While in New York, PM Kobakhidze told the Georgian media that Bidzina Ivanishvili was being “blackmailed.” The goal, he argued, is “to force Bidzina Ivanishvili to take steps that contradict Georgia’s national interests,” but added, “this blackmail is doomed to failure.”

