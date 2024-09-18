U.S. Ambassador: PM Kobakhidze’s Statement on US Reaching “Critical Limits” Isolates Georgia from West

On September 18, U.S. Ambassador Robin Dunnigan said the Georgian government is “isolating Georgia,” citing, in particular, the statement made by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze during their bilateral meeting a day earlier, in which Kobakhidze warned the Ambassador that the U.S. had reached “critical limits” by imposing new sanctions on Georgians officials and individuals and that another such decision would cause Georgia to “reconsider” its position on Georgian-American relations.

“Actions by the Georgian government, recent anti-democratic actions, disinformation about the United States and the West, and statements like the statement that the Prime Minister made yesterday – none of that helps Georgia or the Georgian people. Taking actions and making statements that further isolate Georgia from the West, from Europe, and from the United States, is not in the interest of the Georgian people,” stated the U.S. Ambassador.

Ambassador Dunnigan emphasized that Georgian people “overwhelmingly” see their future with Europe and the West. She added: “…actions and statements that isolate Georgia don’t help that goal. I want to reiterate once again that there is no stronger supporter in the world than the United States for the Georgian people and for the Georgian people’s Euro-Atlantic integration. We will continue to support the Georgian people and continue to help make Georgia a stronger, more economically prosperous country that will be a member of the EU. And statements that try to isolate Georgia from the United States aren’t helpful for anybody.”

The meeting between PM Kobakhidze and Amb. Dunnigan

The comment by the US ambassador was preceded by the meeting between the U.S. Ambassador and the Georgian Prime Minister held on September 17, after the U.S. State Department imposed financial sanctions and visa restrictions on 64 Georgians who undermine democracy in the country. According to the Government Administration’s press release, PM Kobakhidze expressed his “concern” over the sanctions during the meeting.

PM Kobakhidze told the Ambassador that “the American side drew closer to critical limits, and that, should another decision of this kind be made, may call for essentially reconsidering Georgia’s position on Georgian-American relations.” The PM accused the U.S. State Department of trying to improve the opposition’s chances in the upcoming elections with this decision, noting that it is “counterproductive, because in reality it will not have any impact on the opposition’s election outcomes, nor will it intimidate the ruling team.”

According to the press release, the Prime Minister also stated that U.S. decision will “further cement the public’s motivation to take a strong stance and stand guard over Georgia’s independence and sovereignty on October 26.”

