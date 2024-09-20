EU Ambassador Stresses Free and Fair Elections in Georgia, Warns of Possible Consequences

European Union Ambassador to Georgia Paweł Herczyński, after meeting with the local election monitoring organization ISFED today, September 20, spoke to the media about the importance of the upcoming parliamentary election and its role in determining Georgia’s EU prospects.

Reiterating the need for “free, fair, competitive, transparent and inclusive elections,” Amb. Herczyński called on all political parties – especially the Government – to ensure a peaceful campaign. “Of course, the Government has an additional responsibility to ensure that the elections are conducted in accordance with the best international standards,” Amb. Herczyński stressed.

The Ambassador emphasized the EU’s support for civil society organizations, particularly those monitoring the elections. He described their role as “key” to ensuring the highest electoral standards.

Herczyński expressed optimism about post-election reforms, saying that the EU hopes that after the elections “we will have a new government and whoever will win the elections…this new government will restart reforms needed for Georgia to advance on the EU path.”

On Temporary Suspension of Visa Free Regime

Asked to comment on the EU External Action Service Spokesperson earlier statement on the possible suspension of visa-free travel for Georgian citizens, an issue that has re-appeared weeks later in the ongoing discourse, the Ambassador said: “In case things deteriorate, of course, we are in a position to use different elements of our toolbox and the temporary suspension of the visa free regime is one of them.” He also reiterated that the EU has “all options on the table” to act accordingly to the country’s developments.

On Setback on Reforms

The Ambassador lamented Georgia’s backsliding on reforms: “We are clearly concerned that instead of introducing reforms that would bring Georgia closer to the European Union, unfortunately, in the recent months, we had several developments that are increasing the distance between Georgia and the European Union,” he said.

On “Non-Negotiable” Principles for EU Membership

Hoping that the elections will lead to a “celebration of democracy,” the Ambassador called for a high voter turnout. “We would strongly encourage everyone to vote. This is a constitutional right, but this is also a civic duty to take part in elections.” He added: “It is for Georgians to decide in what country they want to live.” But if Georgia wants to return to the EU path, Amb. Herczyński stressed “the basic principles” are “non-negotiable” and the government must respect them. Among them, the Ambassador mentioned the rule of law, respect for human rights, stressing in particular the rights of minorities.

On Belarus-Like Scenario

The Ambassador stressed many times the importance of free and fair elections, which he said the EU will respect, but in case this will not be the case, so if the elections are not free and fair, he said the EU will have to apply other measures that the Union had previously applied to other countries, including Belarus. “The elections in Belarus were stolen and this is why we have introduced a wide range of different measures,” he said, adding this is the “worst-case scenario” and that the EU still hopes that elections will be free and fair and that the EU is ready to work with any government that will be elected after the elections.

On Opening EU Accession Talks “Highly Unlikely”

Asked about Georgia’s prospects about opening the EU accession talks, the Ambassador said that the chance of the European Commission to issue a positive recommendation on opening the accession talks with Georgia is “highly unlikely.” He said: “We have wasted so much time, practically the whole year. Instead of necessary reforms, we had unfortunate events.”

He also noted that the gap between Georgia on the one hand and Ukraine and Moldova on the other hand got bigger “instead of getting smaller.” But he added that “this can be reversed” only if after the elections the government will restart “hard work” to bring Georgia back on the EU path. “As the European Union we stand ready to help, to support, to assist any government that will be created after the elections,” he said.

On Ivanishvili “Apology” Statement

The EU Ambassador declined to comment about Bidzina Ivanishvili’s statement that Georgia should apology to Ossetians for the August war. He stressed the EU’s support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and added that it is Russia, which stands behind chaos and destruction, which according to him is visible not only in Georgia, but also in Ukraine and other places worldwide.

