EU Concerned About GD’s Plan to Ban Opposition, Bloc Official Warns “All Options Are On The Table”

The European Union is concerned about statements by the Georgian Prime Minister and other officials regarding plans to ban all opposition parties, the EU said in its statement, RFE/RL Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak reported on 28 August. The EU stresses the need to uphold the basic principles of democracy – “of which political pluralism is a key part.” Meanwhile, the bloc of 27 has “all options on the table” to respond.

“A healthy democracy thrives on diversity. Opposition parties, a vibrant civil society and independent media are essential for ensuring that governments are accountable and that democratic values are upheld,” Jozwiak cites the EU position. The EU is to “follow closely” the conduct of Georgia’s parliamentary elections, set for October 26.

“Stable and consolidated democratic institutions and processes are a central pillar of the EU accession process and form a core part of the annual assessment within the enlargement report,” EU says.

The EU’s annual enlargement report is due to be published this fall, but because of the Georgian government’s adoption of the highly controversial Russian-style Foreign Agents Law, as well as its anti-democratic rhetoric and actions, the EU has halted the country’s accession process, and there is no prospect that the report will recommend opening accession talks with Georgia.

Meanwhile, the EU Foreign Policy spokesperson Peter Stano told American POLITICO that the EU has “all options on the table” to respond appropriately to future actions by the Georgian Dream government.

“The [Georgian government’s] current course of action jeopardizes Georgia’s EU path, de facto leading to a halt of the accession process,” Stano told POLITICO, adding to GD leaders’ statements about banning the opposition: “The European Commission is closely observing the rhetoric and developments in Georgia, and is ready to react in an appropriate manner. All options are on the table and we would act accordingly if these statements are enacted.”

Stano added, however, that the EU’s door of membership for Georgia “remains open, should Georgia choose to realign with EU values and norms and reverse the negative tendencies of the last months.”

Georgia’s ruling party is seeking a constitutional majority in the upcoming parliamentary elections in October for four reasons, as it says, of which the banning of the opposition, referred to as the “collective UNM,” (GD jargon to encompass all opposition parties) is the central pillar. Georgian Dream brands them as “criminal political forces,” blames them for the August 2008 war, and vows to initiate a “Nuremberg-style” criminal court after the elections that would ultimately lead to their outlawing.

Also Read: