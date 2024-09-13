skip to content
People walking on Rustaveli Avenue, Tbilisi's main thoroughfare. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili/Civil Georgia
News

Geostat: Negative Natural Growth in the First Half of 2024

On September 13, the National Statistics Service of Georgia released the preliminary results of the summery of the demographic situation in Georgia in the first half of 2024. According to the data, the number of live births in Georgia in January-June 2024 was 18 633 persons, while the number of deaths in the same period was 22 265 persons.

Therefore, in the first half of 2024, the natural increase totaled – 3,632. Positive natural increase was registered only in Tbilisi (478) and Adjara A.R. (621).

Source: Geostat

