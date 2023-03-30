The Main Demographic Indicators of Georgia in 2022 Published

According to the data published on March 30 by the National Statistics Service on demographic indicators in Georgia in 2022, last year more people died (49,118) than were born (42,319).

General demographic indicators

According to the Service, despite the negative natural increase, the number of deaths fell by 18% compared to the previous year. In 2021, the figure will be 59,906. Last year, the highest number of deaths – 14,123 – were recorded in Tbilisi, and the lowest – 715 – in the Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti regions.

The number of live births also fell compared to the previous year, with 45,946 children born in 2021. Of the 42,319 children born last year, 21,897 were boys and 20,422 were girls. At the same time, the birth rate was the highest in Tbilisi, where 14,202 children were born, and the lowest- 246 – in the Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti regions. In 2022, compared to the previous year, the share of first children increased from 37.4% to 39.1%, the share of second children decreased from 35.6% to 33.5%, and the share of third and subsequent children remained almost unchanged (26.6%).

“In 2022, compared to the previous year, the share of children born to mothers younger than 25 years decreased from 27.2% to 26.5%, while the share of mothers aged 25-39 years increased from 69.2% to 69.6%. There was also an increase in the proportion of mothers aged 40 and over, from 3.6% to 4%.

Registered marriage-divorce

According to Saxstat data, the number of registered marriages increased by 12.5% to 26,048 last year compared to 2021. In 2022, the figure was 23,155. The average age at first marriage is 29.4 for women and 31.9 for men.

In 2022, the number of registered divorces amounted to 14,098, which is 32.3% more than the corresponding indicator of the previous year. Last year, 10,654 couples were officially divorced.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)