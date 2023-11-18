 Placeholder canvas
Source: The government-in-exile of Abkhazia autonomous republic
News

Funeral of 20 People Repatriated from Occupied Abkhazia

The funeral of 20 people repatriated from occupied Abkhazia who died there during the 1992-1993 war, took place at the Trinity Cathedral in Tbilisi. “The repatriation of 20 identified persons (14 military and six civilians), who died during the tragic events in Abkhazia in the 90s was made possible by the joint efforts of the Office of the State Minister for Reconciliation and Civil Equality and the International Committee of the Red Cross within the framework of the bilateral Georgian-Abkhazian coordination mechanism,” the government-in-exile of the Autonomous Republic of Abkhazia said on November 16.

Representatives of the Autonomous republic’s government in-exile and the chairman of the Abkhazia government-in-exile, Ruslan Abashidze, attended the ceremony.

The remains of five identified fighters will be buried with military honors at the Dighomi Brothers Cemetery in Tbilisi.

