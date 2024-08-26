The United States continues to be “deeply troubled” by the Georgian ruling party’s “increasingly anti-democratic rhetoric and actions,” most recently highlighted by its threat to outlaw the opposition after the elections, said the U.S. State Department Spokesperson, as quoted by DC correspondent Alex Raufoglu. The U.S. urged the GD government to respect human rights, stop targeting critics, and reverse course.

“We urge the Georgian government to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, stop demonizing its critics and limiting space for dissent, and to return to the path of democracy and Euro-Atlantic integration,” Raufoglu cited the department spokesperson Mattew Miller.

He added that the actions of the Georgian government “run contrary to the Georgian people’s aspirations” and “are incompatible with the democratic values that underspin membership in the EU and NATO.”

The ruling Georgian Dream leadership is currently campaigning, asking its supporters to grant it the constitutional majority. If successful, it promises to ban the opposition, which it calls “collective UNM.”

