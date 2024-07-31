U.S. Pauses USD 95 Million Assistance to Georgian Government

The United States is pausing more than $95 million in assistance “that directly benefits the Government of Georgia”, as a result of the comprehensive review of bilateral cooperation between the U.S. and Georgia. The review was initiated “following the after anti-democratic actions by the Georgian government” and announced by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on May 23. Blinken’s statement, which was posted on X (former Twitter) by DC correspondent Alex Raufoglu, reads that “the Georgian government’s anti-democratic actions and false statements are incompatible with membership norms in the EU and NATO.”

Despite pausing the assistance to the Georgian authorities, the U.S. pledges to “continue assistance to programs and activities that benefit the people of Georgia by strengthening democracy, rule of law, independent media, and economic development.”

“Over the 32 years of friendship and partnership between our two countries and our citizens, the people of the United States have provided over $6.2 billion in assistance, contributing to the development and strengthening of Georgia’s economy and democratic institutions,” Anthony Blinken’s statement reads, adding that “our support has helped equip and train Georgia’s Defense Forces and Coast Guard, built schools and hospitals, and trained teachers, civil servants, and medical professionals. We will remain committed to the Georgian people and their Euro-Atlantic aspirations.”

On May 23, Secretary of State Blinken announced a visa restriction policy for undermining democracy in Georgia and as well a Comprehensive Review of all US-Georgia cooperation. Restrictions include individuals responsible for suppressing civil society and freedom of peaceful assembly in Georgia through violence or intimidation.

Later on July 5, the U.S. Department of Defense announced the indefinite postponement of the Noble Partner exercise in Georgia scheduled for July 25-August 6 this year. According to the statement, the decision was made after the U.S. initiated a comprehensive review of U.S.-Georgia bilateral relations.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)