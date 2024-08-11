Geno Petriashvili Wins Gold Medal in Men’s 125kg Freestyle Wrestling at 2024 Paris Olympics

Geno Petriashvili, 30, won his first gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the men’s 125kg freestyle wrestling event. He survived a late charge from his Iranian opponent Amir Hossein Zare in the final to win 10-9.

Geno Petriashvili now holds all Olympic medals, having won his first bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics and his first silver at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Notably, Geno Petriashvili is the Georgian athlete affected by the conflict in the now occupied Tskhinvali region in 2005. At the age of 11, Geno was kidnapped by unknown men and held in captivity for 98 days.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili reacted to his win and wrote: “His victory is a testimony to Georgian resilience. A symbol of Georgia’s fierce independence in spite of all.”

19 years after his kidnapping in the Tskhinvali region by Russian and separatist forces, Geno Petriashvili stands proudly at the Paris Olympics.



