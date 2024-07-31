skip to content
Georgian Judoka Tato Grigalashvili; Source: 1tv.ge
News

Georgia Wins First Olympic Medal in Paris

31/07/2024 - 13:38
Less than a minute

Judoka Tato Grigalashvili, 24 has won the Olympic silver medal, Georgia’s first medal at the Paris Olympics so far. Grigalashvili won the silver medal after losing to reigning Olympic champion Takanori Nagase, 30, of Japan, in the men’s under-81kg final.

Tato Grigalashvili is a four-time medalist, including three gold medals, at the World Judo Championships. He is also a three-time gold medalist at the European Judo Championships.

Georgia has sent 28 athletes to the Paris Olympics, including seven women. The largest number of Georgian athletes, 10 in total, including three women, compete in judo.

