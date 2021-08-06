Georgian Wrestler Petriashvili Wins Olympic Silver in Tokyo

Georgian athlete Geno Petriashvili won today Olympic silver in men’s 125 kg freestyle wrestling at Tokyo 2020 games. Petriashvili, who also has bronze from Rio 2016 and two World Championship titles, lost to American Gable Steveson in a tense final battle.

This is Georgia’s first freestyle wrestling medal in Tokyo. Earlier, wrestler Iakob Kajaia also won a silver in Greco-Roman wrestling. Georgian athletes won 6 more Olympic medals in judo and weightlifting this year, with Petriashvili’s silver being the 8th medal on Georgia’s Tokyo record.

This is the best Olympic medal tally for independent Georgia. Previously, Georgian sportsmen won 7 medals at the 2016 Olympics in Rio and 2008 Beijing Olympics, each.

35 Georgian athletes are competing in Tokyo, in 11 sports. The Georgian Government has promised to award gold winners with GEL 1 million (USD 324,000).

The 32nd Summer Olympics commenced in Tokyo on July 23, and will conclude on August 8.

