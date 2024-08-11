skip to content
Lasha Talakhadze. Source: Live.ge
Lasha Talakhadze Wins Third Olympic Gold Medal in Weightlifting

Civil.ge Send an email 11/08/2024 - 09:53
Lasha Talakhadze, 30, defended his third gold medal in men’s +102kg weightlifting at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He took the win lifting 215kg in the snatch and 255kg in the clean & jerk for a total of 470kg.

He defeated his opponent Armenia’s Varazdat Lalayan, who took silver on 467kg.

Lasha Talakhadze has won his first gold at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games and his second gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

