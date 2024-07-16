Pentagon Spokesperson: Noble Partner Exercise Cancelled Due to Georgian Officials’ Anti-U.S. “False Claims”

In an interview with the Voice of America (VOA), U.S. Department of Defense Spokesperson Patrick Ryder confirmed that one of the reasons for the U.S. decision to postpone the NOBLE PARTNER military exercise “indefinitely” was false statements by some Georgian officials claiming that the U.S. was trying to stir up tensions in the region.

More specifically, Ryder said the decision was made “due to the fact that we saw some very concerning rhetoric which was making false claims that the United States was willfully trying to stoke tensions in the region, which are absolutely not true.” He added: “Russia has been the one stoking the tensions in this conflict in Ukraine.”

Spokesperson Ryden said that the U.S. will “continue to look at ways to engage with Georgia bilaterally.” He also said that the U.S. values Georgia’s partnership. “They play an important role in the region, and so we’ll continue to stay focused on that,” he concluded.

On July 5, the U.S. Department of Defense announced the indefinite postponement of the Noble Partner exercise in Georgia scheduled for July 25-August 6 this year. The US-Georgia exercise has been held since 2016. According to the US official statement, the decision was made following the U.S. initiated a comprehensive review of U.S.-Georgia bilateral relations.

Also Read: