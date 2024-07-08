skip to content
Incumbent Mayor Kakha Kaladze holds briefing on October 3, 2021. Photo: Georgian Dream press service
On Cancelled U.S.-led Drills, GD SG Kaladze Says Georgia “Cannot be a Vassal to Anyone”

Regretting the decision of the U.S. Department of Defense to postpone “indefinitely” the Noble Partner military exercise in Georgia, Kakha Kaladze, Secretary General of the Georgian Dream, said that “the Georgian government is ready for cooperation, friendship” with the U.S. but it “must be mutual.” Kaladze said he expects U.S. “attitudes and approaches to change.”

“You will not be able to take any example of the Georgian government’s change of [pro-Western] course… This is hypocrisy,” Kaladze said, claiming that the Georgian government has not taken any “undemocratic” and “non-European” steps. On the contrary, he argued, “Since 2012, all the tangible progress on the path of Euro-integration has been made by the Georgian Dream.”

Stressing GD’s popular argument of Georgian sovereignty, Kaladze said that it was “impossible” for Georgia to be “anyone’s vassal,” and that it would remain “sovereign and independent.”

Kaladze said, “Our ancestors fought, shed their blood, and no one will be given the opportunity to command the Georgian government and make it take the step that we know from the very beginning will be problematic for our country and our population.”

