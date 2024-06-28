The Daily Beat: 27 June

The parliamentary majority passed in the first reading an anti-LGBT legislative package consisting of a core bill “On Protection of Family Values and Minors” and 18 related amendments to various laws of Georgia. The package passed with 78 votes in favor and none against. Most opposition MPs did not attend the plenary session as they are boycotting parliamentary work after adopting the foreign agents’ law.

Parliament overrode the President’s veto on controversial amendments to the rules of procedure of the Central Election Commission (CEC), which provides that if a decision of the CEC requiring the support of at least two-thirds of its full members cannot be adopted at a meeting of the CEC, it shall be subject to a new vote at the same meeting and shall be deemed adopted if it receives the support of a majority of the full members of the CEC.

Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution on “Challenges to Democracy in Georgia” with 66 votes in favor and 4 against. Among other issues, the resolution says that the Foreign Agents Law “is bound to have an adverse effect” on the conduct of the October parliamentary, calling for its repeal “in its eternity without any delay.” The PACE resolution also criticizes the excessive use of force against demonstrators and journalists, calling for transparent investigations and accountability.

The ruling Georgian Dream party has passed yet another controversial legislation that stokes fears about the citizens’ pensions of hundreds of millions of GEL. The amendments to the “Law on Funded Pension” were passed in its third and final reading today, June 27, with 75 votes in favor and none against. Most opposition parties did not participate in the ballot, as they were boycotting parliamentary work after the passage of the foreign agents’ law.

The UN Child Rights Committee found Georgia guilty of violating its child rights obligations by failing to take immediate action to address the frequent physical and psychological abuse of children living in a closed orphanage run by the Georgian Orthodox Church. The Committee urged Georgia to pay compensation to the victims in these cases, to issue a public apology, and to investigate the perpetrators.

The Parliament of Georgia approved the appointment of three new judges to the Supreme Court. Judges Badri Shonia and Gocha Jeiranashvili were appointed with 78 votes and their lifelong mandate will take effect from October 18 this year. Gizo Ubilova was appointed with 80 votes and his mandate will start immediately. In its statement, the judicial watchdog, Georgian Court Watch, said “With this decision, “Georgian Dream” effectively completes the process of staffing the Supreme Court with the lifetime judges it wants.“

Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, is visiting Georgia, where he has already met with Georgian counterpart Ilia Darchiashvili and Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili. Another meeting is scheduled with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. According to Foreign Minister Darchiashvili, the sides discussed regional developments, economic cooperation, and the situation in the occupied territories of Georgia.

Parliament abolished fines imposed between June 23, 2021, and July 3, 2023, for violations of COVID-19 isolation, quarantine or face masks. Amendments to the law on exemption from administrative fines were fast-tracked and passed in the third reading today with 79 votes in favor and none against. The amount of fines totaled GEL 5.5 million (about USD 1.95 million).

On June 27, the Georgian Parliament approved with 77 votes the parliamentary credentials of Archil Gorduladze, a new deputy from the ruling Georgian Dream party list. Archil Gorduladze was elected as an MP to replace Giorgi Tsagareishvili, who was earlier appointed as the new Deputy Health Minister on June 19. Yesterday, June 26, the latter’s parliamentary credentials were suspended.