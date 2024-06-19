GD MP Giorgi Tsagareishvili Appointed New Deputy Minister of Health

Giorgi Tsagareishvili has been appointed as a new Deputy Minister of Internally Displaced Persons from Occupied Territories, Labor, Health and Social Affairs of Georgia, the Ministry reported on June 19.

Since 2022, Giorgi Tsagareishvili has been an MP of the ruling Georgian Dream faction in the 10th convocation of the Parliament and the First Deputy Chairman of the GD.

He was a Member of Parliament from till 2004-2016 in the sixth, seventh and eighth convocations of Parliament. In 2014-2016 he was a Free Democrats Faction member. From 2012 to 2014 he was a member of the Georgian Dream- Free Democrats’ faction. In 2008-2012 he was a member of the Joint Opposition (National Council, Rights). In 2004-2008 he was the representative of the Rightist Opposition – Industrialists – News.

At various times, he was a member of several parliamentary committees, including the Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Committee, the Agrarian Issues Committee, as well as the Legal Issues Committee and the European Integration Committee.

In 2017-2018, he served as an advisor to the Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia.

