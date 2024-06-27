skip to content
Parliament plenary session, majority overrides the president's veto and adopts amendments to the electoral code, June 27, 2024; source: parliament.ge
News

Parliament Overrides President’s Veto on Amendments to Election Code

Civil.ge Send an email 27/06/2024 - 14:53
0 1 minute read

On June 27, the Georgian Parliament overrode the President’s veto of amendments to the rules of procedure of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Georgia, which provide that if a decision of the CEC requiring the support of at least two-thirds of its full members cannot be adopted at a meeting of the CEC, it shall be subject to a new vote at the same meeting and shall be deemed adopted if it receives the support of a majority of the full members of the CEC.

The President’s veto was overridden by 63 votes, and the amendments were subsequently voted for with 78 votes in favor and none against.

President Salome Zurabishvili vetoed the amendments on June 13. The President’s Administrations stressed, that “with the change, the need for consensus among the parties to make decisions in the CEC will be eliminated, and the ruling party will be able to make decisions practically on a one-party basis.”

Aslo Read:

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 27/06/2024 - 14:53
0 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

The Daily Beat: 26 June

27/06/2024 - 14:25

U.S. Congress Subcommittee Hearing: Agents’ Law, Sino-Georgian Relations

27/06/2024 - 13:08

61st Round of Geneva International Discussions

27/06/2024 - 12:36

Georgia Upsets Group Favorite Portugal at Euro-2024, Qualifies for Playoffs

27/06/2024 - 00:55
&copy Copyright: Civil Georgia 2024
Back to top button