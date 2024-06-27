Parliament Overrides President’s Veto on Amendments to Election Code

On June 27, the Georgian Parliament overrode the President’s veto of amendments to the rules of procedure of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Georgia, which provide that if a decision of the CEC requiring the support of at least two-thirds of its full members cannot be adopted at a meeting of the CEC, it shall be subject to a new vote at the same meeting and shall be deemed adopted if it receives the support of a majority of the full members of the CEC.

The President’s veto was overridden by 63 votes, and the amendments were subsequently voted for with 78 votes in favor and none against.

President Salome Zurabishvili vetoed the amendments on June 13. The President’s Administrations stressed, that “with the change, the need for consensus among the parties to make decisions in the CEC will be eliminated, and the ruling party will be able to make decisions practically on a one-party basis.”

Aslo Read: