Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov Visits Georgia

Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, is visiting Georgia today, June 27.

During his visit, he has already met with Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili. Another meeting is scheduled with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

In Tbilisi, FM Jeyhun Bayramov visited the Heroes’ Square and laid a wreath to honor the memory of those died protecting Georgia. “Profound friendship between Azerbaijani and Georgia, and eagerness to build together a better future for our people will last forever,” FM Bayramov wrote on X.

Meeting with the Georgian FM

The meeting between the Foreign Ministers of the two countries was followed by a joint press conference.

During the press conference, FM Darchiashvili welcomed FM Bayramov’s visit to Georgia, describing it as “very important” and “timely”.

According to him, the sides discussed the agenda of bilateral relations as well as regional and global events. They also discussed economic relations between the two countries. FM Darchiashvili sad he briefed his counterpart on the situation in the occupied territories of Georgia and thanked him for the strong support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia.

Speaking about the regional processes, FM Darchiashvili noted the importance of ensuring long-term and sustainable peace in the South Caucasus and expressed readiness to support “constructive communication” between the sides and take mutually beneficial steps in cooperation. According to Darchiashvili, in the regional context during the meeting they discussed the format of trilateral cooperation between Georgia, Azerbaijan and Turkey.

“Attention was paid to the importance of joint regional transport and energy projects and their future prospects,” reads the official press release from the MFA, adding that the sides discussed the importance of the “Middle Corridor” project and the participation of Georgia and Azerbaijan in it.

FM Darchiashvili expressed hope for further cooperation between the two countries. “During the meeting [the two sides] expressed their readiness to continue regular meetings, maintain exchange of high-level visits and support close cooperation between the sectoral agencies of the two countries,” the press release said.

“It was a pleasure to welcome my dear friend and colleague Jeyhun Bayramov on his official visit to Georgia. The strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan is of a distinctive character, and we are ready to continue fostering ties and explore all the opportunities for further developing cooperation,” Georgian FM Darchiashvili tweeted.

Delighted to have a fruitful exchange with Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili of Georgia within my official visit. We are confident that our mutual visits and talks will serve to enhancement of partnership between Azerbaijani and Georgia. Also informed my counterpart about post-conflict regional situation and COP29 presidency,” Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov tweeted.

Meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament

FM Jeyhun Bayramov also met with the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili.

According to the official press release of the Parliament, the sides emphasized the strong friendly relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan and reaffirmed their readiness to further develop the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The sides also paid attention to the growing importance of the “Middle Corridor” for the transportation of energy resources.

They also discussed the importance of peace in the region. The meeting touched on the ongoing peace negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. “According to Shalva Papuashvili, Georgia is always ready to support regional stability and peace, including within the framework of parliamentary diplomacy,” the press release says.

“Friendly meeting with Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of #Azerbaijan. Highlighted special friendly bonds between our countries and reaffirmed our commitment for further development of – strategic partnership. We stand ready to continue our cooperation on bilateral and multilateral levels as well as promote regional peace including through parliamentary diplomacy,” Speaker Papuashvili tweeted after the meeting.

“Had a fruitful meeting with Shalva Papuashvili, Chairman of Parliament of within my official visit. Role of parliamentary diplomacy in strategic partnership between Azerbaijani and Georgia was reaffirmed. Talked about post-conflict regional peace & reconstruction efforts, prospects of cooperation within,” FM Bayramov tweeted.

