Anti-LGBT Legislation Passed in First Reading

On June 27, the parliamentary majority passed in first reading an anti-LGBT legislative package consisting of a core bill “On Protection of Family Values and Minors” and 18 related amendments to various laws of Georgia.

The package passed with 78 votes in favor and none against. The majority of opposition MPs did not attend the plenary session as they are boycotting parliamentary work following the adoption of the foreign agents law.

Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvli said: “”Yesterday … we postponed the vote until today, so that the opposition had an opportunity to think about whose side they are on: are they on the side of Georgia, are they on the side of Georgian society, or are they under the influence of propaganda and other outside political groups and therefore do not participate in this vote.”

After the vote he claimed that a million of Georgians have “demanded” the changes: “The Georgian Parliament has made a really important decision,” adding that it was the “demand” of his estimated “one million” Georgian citizens who he claimed, rallied in support of the legislation on May 17.

Since the spring legislative session ends this week and the package is not being fast-tracked, it is unlikely to pass second and third readings now, but deliberations will continue in the upcoming fall session, which begins in September.

On June 26, the Venice Commission published its opinion on the core law and amendments. The Commission called on the Georgian government “reconsider this legislative proposal entirely and to not proceed with its adoption” or, if it proceeds with its adoption, to remove/modify some of the articles in a way that ensures non-discrimination of LGBTI people and compliance with the European Convention on Human Rights.

Homophobia has been used by the ruling Georgian Dream party as one of the main pillars of its election campaign. The legislative package passed today purports to combat “LGBT propaganda” in the country, but in fact threatens some fundamental rights, including freedom of expression and assembly, and allows for the censorship of literature, film and media.

The ruling GD has also initiated an amendment to the Georgian Constitution, which will stipulate that “the protection of family values and minors shall be ensured by constitutional law” and the corresponding constitutional law, but the amendment is being shelved because the GD does not have a constitutional majority.