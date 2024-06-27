Parliament Approves Archil Gorduladze’s MP Credentials

On June 27, the Georgian Parliament approved with 77 votes the parliamentary credentials of Archil Gorduladze, a new deputy from the ruling Georgian Dream party list.

Archil Gorduladze was elected as an MP to replace Giorgi Tsagareishvili, who was earlier appointed as the new Deputy Health Minister on June 19. Yesterday, June 26, the latter’s parliamentary credentials were suspended.

Archil Gorduladze has been a member of the Tbilisi City Council (Sakrebulo) from the ruling GD party. In 2018-2023, he was the head of the GD parliamentary faction’s office. In 2016-2017, he was the head of the legal department of the GD parliamentary faction’s office.

Gorduladze holds a master’s degree in law from Tbilisi State University.

