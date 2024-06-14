Russia Puts “Georgian National Legion” on “Terrorist Organizations” List

The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation added the “Georgian National Legion” to the list of “terrorist organizations” on the basis of the decision of the Southern District Military Court, which came into force on May 4.

The Georgian Legion is a prominent group of around 700 to 1000 fighters, mostly Georgian, but also other foreign volunteers who have been fighting in Ukraine since 2014, as the war in Donbas was started by Russia. In February 2016 the Legion was integrated into the Ukrainian armed forces structure.

“Based on the evidence collected by the FSB, the Southern District Military Court recognized the paramilitary formation “Georgian National Legion” as a terrorist organization. In accordance with this decision and the federal law “On Countering Terrorism,” the formation was included in the Unified Federal List of organizations, including foreign and international ones, recognized as terrorist organizations under the legislation of the Russian Federation; its activities are prohibited in Russia,” – the FSB reported to Russian state-owned media outlet Tass.

The Commander of the Georgian Legion, Mamuka Mamulashvili, who was sentenced to prison in absentia by Russia last year and placed on its wanted list, told RFE/RL’s Georgian Service: “This is a sign of our effective work, which will continue, and the Georgian Legion will certainly celebrate its inclusion in Russia’s terrorist list today.” Mamulashvili recently said he was poisoned, supposedly by Russian special services.

Also Read: